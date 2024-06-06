Mostly Cloudy 73°

Sticky Fingers: Crew Snatches $100G Worth Of Goods From American Dream Balenciaga

One of shoplifters' favorite franchises was victimized again when an organized quartet of thieves fled the Balenciaga at the American Dream Meadowlands with what New Jersey State Police said was $100,000 worth of merchandise.

Photo Credit: FACEBOOK / NJSP
Jerry DeMarco
It was shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, when two men and two women entered the luxury clothing store in the East Rutherford mall, NJSP Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

The crew "took numerous items and departed without paying," the sergeant said.

Witnesses reported seeing the thieves flee in a black Dodge Durango with Pennsylvania license plates.

ANYONE else who might have seen something, or has information valuable to investigators, is asked to call New Jersey State Police at (609) 882-2000.

