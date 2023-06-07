Sticky Fingers: Converging Lyndhurst Police Collar Shoplifting Crew From Queens

Officers Anthony Giaquinto and Anthony Morreale and Sgt. Phil Reina grabbed two suspects after a pair of businesses in the 400 block of Valley Brook Avenue were struck, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Detectives Nick Abruscato and Tom McSweeney found a third on a nearby residential side street.

He bolted, hopping a fence, and headed toward Town Hall Park, where Lt. Anthony Ricigliano spotted him, Auteri said.

Moreale and Officer Matthew Dudek had him in custody moments later, the lieutenant said.

The fleeing suspect and his partners were carrying $350 worth of proceeds from the thefts, Auteri said.

He initially gave police a fake name, the lieutenant said, but they identified him as Bright Pierre, 21 -- and learned that he's on parole for a gun conviction out of New York State.

Pierre was charged with resisting arrest, obstruction and hindering and was sent to the Bergen County Jail.

Chantz Bonilla and Jakyle Hall, both 22, were each charged with shoplifting.

