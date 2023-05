The grocery store chain is opening a new location in Clifton in 2024, replacing Seasons Kosher Market at 467 Allwood Road, company officials tell Daily Voice.

Wine and Spirits of Clifton will be folded into the new location.

Stew Leonard's only other New Jersey location is in Paramus.

Seasons, which had been in Clifton since 2016, announced it is closing this summer because the store unexpectedly lost its lease.

