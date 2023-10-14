Rain 52°

Stephen Colbert To Interview Martin Scorsese At Njpac

Stephen Colbert will be sitting down with Martin Scorsese later this month at NJPAC in an evening that will benefit the Montclair Film Festival.

Stephen Colbert and Martin Scorsese. Photo Credit: Montclair Film Fest/Siebbi Wikipedia
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Scorsese, an Academy Award winner, is being honored at this year's event, which runs Oct. 20 to 29.

Colbert, an Upper Montclair resident, will be sitting down with Scorsese at NJPAC in Newark, on Oct. 27, and ticket sales will benefit the MFF.

The event will be held despite the SAG-AFTRA strike, which prohibits performers from working and even discussing or promoting their work. That means, certain topics will be off-limits with Colbert.

The event description calls the event its 2023 Filmmaker Tribute to Martin Scorsese, "one of cinema’s greatest filmmakers. 

Click here to purchase tickets to "An Evening With Martin Scorsese & Stephen Colbert."

