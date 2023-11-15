Fair 52°

Steak OUT: Wayne PD Nabs Warehouse Burglar Swiping Choice Cuts

A late-night burglar dressed in dark clothing drove a pallet jack loaded with thousands of dollars worth of steaks to an exit of a food service warehouse -- and directly into the arms of Wayne police, authorities said.

Photo Credit: Kiryl Chesnakou (background) / Wayne PD (mugshot)
Jerry DeMarco
Amid a series of after-hours break-ins, Driscoll Foods arranged for a special police detail at their facility on Westbelt near the Willowbrook Mall, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

It paid off when Officer Pat Wlazel and Detective Nick Henriquez spotted a vehicle slowly drive by around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, the captain said.

Soon after they saw a bandit – identified as Daquan S. Hinton, 40, of Paterson -- make his way inside the building, Daly said.

They alerted Lt. Lex Deluccia and Officers Billy Hall, Nicole Mott and Matt Bernardo, who were staged nearby.

Eventually, Hinton emerged operating a pallet jack laden with boxes of steaks, Daly said.

Back inside police found “multiple additional pallets staged for his return,” the captain said.

Near the warehouse they found Hinton’s car, Daly said. Paper covered the plates, he said.

Police charged Hinton with burglary, theft and possession of Alprazolam, then released him pending court action under New Jersey’s bail reform law.

