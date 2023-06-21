Steak And Eggs Saved His Life: Recovering NJ Addict Represents Northeast On 'MasterChef'

How'd he do it? Steak and eggs, the Millstone Township resident says.

Well, the Keto Diet and other forms of healthy eating. And ironically enough, the 33-year-old home chef's signature breakfast dish wowed celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, earning him a spot representing the Northeast on "MasterChef: United Tastes of America."

Walker will appear alongside another New Jersey chef, Purvi Dogra, as the show progresses.

The next episode will air Wednesday, June 21 at 8 p.m. on FOX. This season is a regional competition that pits home chefs from the Northeast, Midwest, South, and West, against each other for a chance at winning $250,000.

"Food saved my life," says Walker during his audition episode. "I battled addiction for about 10 years. I didn't take care of myself in any way. I was overweight, depressed, burnt a lot of bridges."

"I was in a really dark place for a long time," Walker said in a phone call with Daily Voice. "Finally, one day just, enough was enough."

Walker decided to get sober. He didn't do it through a 12-step program, and he didn't go to rehab. Walker got sober through sheer determination and through unwavering support of loved ones, he said.

Once the withdrawals were behind him, Walker took a look at his health. What he saw was the result of 10 years subsisting on pizza, candy, burgers — all types of fast food, he said.

"I wanted to get healthy, I wanted to become the best version of myself," the Montclair State University grad says on the show. "I became completely obsessed with the art of cooking. It's a healthy outlet to put that addictive nature into."

In his audition episode, Walker made an elevated steak and eggs. Cheering him on from the sidelines was his dad. It was a special moment for Walker, he said.

"Me and my dad had a rough relationship," he said. "I put him through a lot so to have him out there when got my apron, and have that moment for him to see me succeed and tap into the emotions building up over the last 15 years was a special moment I was able to give to him."

Walker says being on the show has pushed him out of his comfort zone, as he found himself cooking pastas and desserts — dishes not in his immediate repertoire. And, he says, his past struggles has prepared him well for it.

"I wouldn’t change my past for anything because it hardened me — I like to say I’m built for the trenches, so some high pressure environment like that I was more comfortable than the other contestants.

"I wasn’t too intimidated," he continued. "I’m not a professional chef but I’m the best steak and egg cook there ever was, so I wanted to show the world what I can do."

