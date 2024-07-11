A Few Clouds 77°

State Agency Director ID'd As Driver, 55, Killed By Driver Running Red Light On Route 130

The driver killed in an early-morning crash Wednesday, July 10 on Route 130 in Hamilton has been identified as the director of the New Jersey State Commission of Investigation (SCI).

 Photo Credit: Chadd Lackey Facebook photo
by Jon Craig & Cecilia Levine

The agency identified its executive director Chadd W. Lackey as the 55-year-old Voorhees driver who died in the Hamilton crash.

Police in their initial report said the crash was caused by a 51-year-old Bordentown woman was who ran a red light at Klockner Road and struck a 2020 Ford Edge SUV heading east around 6 a.m. 

Lackey's 44-year-old passenger from Hamilton was left critical.

“We are devastated by the tragic news of Chadd’s death,” said SCI Chair Tiffany Williams Brewer. 

“On behalf of my fellow Commissioners and the entire SCI staff, we extend our prayers and deepest sympathies to the Lackey family and his loved ones. Our SCI family, the NJ Bar and the law enforcement community have suffered a great loss today as we embark upon a time of healing and reflection on Chadd’s legacy.” 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

