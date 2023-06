Lyndhurst Police Detective Chris Cuneo obtained and reviewed surveillance video after the 33-year-old woman found the device on her Range Rover and called police earlier this month, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said on Wednesday, June 21.

Cuneo identified Jesus Martinez as the culprit, the lieutenant said.

Martinez was charged with stalking and released pending court action, he said.

