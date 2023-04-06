Watch Live As Bergen County's Scottie Scheffler Defends Masters Title

Scottie Scheffler is looking to don the green jacket again.

The Bergen County native is teeing off at the 2023 Masters Tournament, which begins on Thursday, April 6. Last year, Scheffler won the tournament and the coveted green jacket, taking home $2.7 million in prize money.

Scheffler is the first New Jersey native to win the Masters.

Having recently won the Players Championship, Scheffler is currently the #1 ranked golfer in the world and is the betting favorite to win the tournament again.

Scheffler was born in Ridgewood and lived in Montvale. His father used to take him to play golf at Bergen Community College in Paramus, holding a flashlight while Scheffler hit shots in the dark and he was already a golf prodigy when the family moved to Dallas when he was six.

In 2020, Scheffler married Meredith, his high school sweetheart.

Tee time is at 1:36 p.m. Thursday, April 6, and 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 7. Click here to watch live.

