WATCH: Giants QBs Eli Manning, Daniel Jones Celebrate Win At Hoboken Bar

Giants fans at Green Rock Tap & Grill in Hoboken got a thrill Sunday night when Eli Manning and Daniel Jones stopped by to celebrate the day's win.

The quarterbacks were spotted playing flip-cup following the team's 41-35 overtime victory against the Redskins in Maryland -- in which 22-year-old Jones scored a historic five touchdowns.

A series of photos and videos were posted to Instagram by @dquiznj , a local business owner and bartender.

Click here for more from the New York Post.

