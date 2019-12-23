WATCH: Giants QBs Eli Manning, Daniel Jones Celebrate Win At Hoboken Bar

Contact Us
Eli Manning and Daniel Jones play flip-cup after Sunday's win at Green Rock Tap & Grill in Hoboken.
Eli Manning and Daniel Jones play flip-cup after Sunday's win at Green Rock Tap & Grill in Hoboken. Photo Credit: @dquiznj Instagram

Giants fans at Green Rock Tap & Grill in Hoboken got a thrill Sunday night when Eli Manning and Daniel Jones stopped by to celebrate the day's win.

The quarterbacks were spotted playing flip-cup following the team's 41-35 overtime victory against the Redskins in Maryland -- in which 22-year-old Jones scored a historic five touchdowns.

A series of photos and videos were posted to Instagram by @dquiznj , a local business owner and bartender.

Click here for more from the New York Post.

