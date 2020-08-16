These Bergen County Gyms Are Offering Outdoor Classes

Although gyms across New Jersey are open only for personal training sessions, some are offering classes outside.

Many gyms require guests bring their own mat, water, and towels. Some require memberships and others are open to anyone -- one is completely free of charge.

Scroll down for a list of Bergen County gyms with a variety of classes for everyone.

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

Underground Training, 20 Chestnut St., Tenafly: Want to pick up some weights by yourself? $60 a month will get you access to barbells, dumb bells, squat racks and more. Personal training sessions are $85 an hour, plus an additional $25 membership fee which includes access to the open gym. Buy a package of ten sessions or more, or refer a friend, for discounts.

D1 Training, 105 Pleasant Ave., Upper Saddle River: Classes are $20 for non members and must be booked at least one day in advance. Weather permitting, the 55-minute classes include a dynamic warm up, performance, strength training, core and conditioning, cool down. The gym was launched by former American Football fullback Will Bartholomew after suffering a career-ending injury, and D1 has since trained thousands of professional athletes. Classes are open to those looking to get in shape or hone their skills. Email d1bcn@d1training.com or call 201-962-8900 for more info, or click here for this week's calendar.

The Bar Method, 580 N. Maple Ave., Ridgewood: Weekly unlimited virtual classes on Zoom are available for $39 and outdoor class 10-pack is $199. Pay $185 for access to all monthly classes. Click here for the class schedule. Classes are predominantly bodyweight workouts that include a few basics props such as free weights, a ball and a mat. With 5 different class formats, most classes start with a warm-up, upper-body exercise and push-ups, followed by a sequence of leg and seat work at the barre, with core exercises on the floor.

Burn Boot Camp, Bergen Town Center, Paramus: The company that started in the parking lot of a gymnastics studio is back in the parking lot. Burn Boot Camp offers members unlimited outdoor and virtual classes. The Paramus location is currently offering a free 14-day trial, although it is unclear how much memberships cost. Click here for this week's schedule.

Row House, 275 Pascack Road, Washington Township: Indoor and outdoor rowing classes are offered. Four classes are $79, eight classes are $129 and unlimited classes are $159 per month. Several class options are available including power, intervals, endurance and more. Click here for this month's schedule.

Great White CrossFit, 81 Hobart St., Hackensack: A $200 membership gets you unlimited classes, which run six times a day Monday through Friday, and twice a day on weekends. Free intro classes are available. Class times Monday through Friday are 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 4:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Weekend classes are 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The gym is run by Bergen County couple Steve and Tara Ramos. Visit the Great White CrossFit website for more information on the gym.

Special thanks to our Instagram followers for helping us put this list together.

