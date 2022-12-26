Contact Us
Sudden Death Of Teen Athlete Rocks New Jersey Community

Cecilia Levine
George Watkins
George Watkins Photo Credit: @CoachMelesurgo Twitter/GoFundMe photo

A 14-year-old boy struck and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Somerset County had dreams of becoming a police officer, loved ones said.

George Watkins was struck by a Ford F-150 around 6:30 p.m. while crossing North Main Street near the Marketplace Mall, NJ Advance Media says. No charges were filed against the 40-year-old driver.

George was a freshman wrestler, basketball player and baseball player for Manville High School, and had a passion for skateboarding, love ones said on a GoFundMe page.

"George was always full of energy and never without a smile," his coaches said. "His positivity was contagious. George was an absolute joy to coach and one of the most admired student-athletes in our program."

