Star North Jersey High School Wrestler Shot Dead At 28

A former high school wrestler was shot and killed on a North Jersey street Thursday, Sept. 22, officials said.

Katon Washington, 28, who grappled for Montclair High School in 2012, was found with gunshot wounds on Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange around 1 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.

Washington was rushed to University Hospital, Newark, and pronounced dead at 1:43 a.m., Stephens said.

The former wrestler had the most wins for a freshman in Montclair Mountie history, with 29. He was also the first freshman Mountie to advance to the region tournament.

Katon won the Clifton and Secaucus tournaments his sophomore year and was a district finalist, taking fourth in at Regions.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

