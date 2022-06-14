Contact Us
Shaq Gets Nostalgic During Jersey City Visit

Shaq outside of his former home on Oak Street in Jersey City.
Shaq outside of his former home on Oak Street in Jersey City. Photo Credit: @shaq Instagram

Shaquille O'Neal stopped by his old Jersey City stomping grounds.

The NBA legend posted a series of photos to his Instagram page that show him standing outside of the Oak Street home across from PS 14.

"Chilltown JC guess who's back #OAKST BOYZ no 14 school love y'all," he wrote.

O'Neal has been in the area as he unveils his Newark projects. One, the refurbishment of the David L. Warner Park's basketball courts dubbed "Comebaq Court."

The other, the 777 McCarter project – a new building that will bring more than 300 housing units with 20% as affordable housing to Edison Place.

