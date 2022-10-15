Record-Setting Stevens Lacrosse Player Brett Incollingo Dies, 28

The athletic community at Stevens Institute of Technology was mourning the loss of former record-setting athlete Brett Incollingo.

The Yardley, PA native died on Oct. 6 at 28 years old.

Brett holds the record for career face-off wins with Stevens' men's lacrosse in its 137-year history, having finished his career with 584 wins in the "X."

A Second Team All-Empire 8 Conference selection in 2016, Incollingo also holds four of the top-15 single-season performances in the faceoff circle in program history.

Incollingo scored a pair of goals with one assist, picked up 344 ground balls and caused seven turnovers, according to Stevens. He remains ranked among the program's all-time leaders in career ground balls, career ground balls per game, and career faceoff winning percentage.

"Brett was the grittiest and toughest competitor who competed to win every time he put on the Stevens Lacrosse uniform," head men's lacrosse coach Gene Peluso said. "He played every minute with a passion and energy that was unmatched.

"Off the field, he was an excellent and caring teammate and very bright student-athlete. He always worked hard for his successes and graduated from Stevens with honors. We are all better people for having Brett in our lives.

"He made people better, he cared about his teammates, and he was the person you wanted to line-up with, in a competition. His passing leaves us with very heavy hearts, but also makes us reflect and feel very grateful for his time with us."

Brett graduated college with honors after attending Holy Ghost Prep in Bensalem, PA, where he played ice hockey and lacrosse.

He had been working at Colliers International, a commercial real estate firm, and planned on coaching lacrosse as a volunteer for Trenton Lacrosse next Spring.

Services were held at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home in Pennsylvania, with interment at St. Ignatius Cemetery.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.