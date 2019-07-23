Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Sports

Record-Breaking Madison Track Star Loses Leg In Freak Accident

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
RJ Graddy, Madison High School Class of 2011.
RJ Graddy, Madison High School Class of 2011. Photo Credit: GOFUNDME

A record-breaking Madison High School track and field star suffered a freak accident in which his left leg required an amputation.

RJ Graddy (Class of 2011) severed an artery in his leg in the incident, which happened in Austin, Texas -- where he is currently living, according to a GoFundMe page.

The page had raised more than $11,600 for Graddy as of Tuesday afternoon.

In 2010, Graddy broke school records with a 43-foot, 1-inch triple jump at a Teaneck meet.

Graddy's family traveled more than 1,700 to be with him in Texas during rehab and medical procedures.

Proceeds from the GoFundMe will go toward medical bills and flights.

Click here to donate.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.