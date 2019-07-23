Record-Breaking Madison Track Star Loses Leg In Freak Accident

A record-breaking Madison High School track and field star suffered a freak accident in which his left leg required an amputation.

RJ Graddy (Class of 2011) severed an artery in his leg in the incident, which happened in Austin, Texas -- where he is currently living, according to a GoFundMe page.

The page had raised more than $11,600 for Graddy as of Tuesday afternoon.

In 2010, Graddy broke school records with a 43-foot, 1-inch triple jump at a Teaneck meet.

Graddy's family traveled more than 1,700 to be with him in Texas during rehab and medical procedures.

Proceeds from the GoFundMe will go toward medical bills and flights.

Click here to donate.

