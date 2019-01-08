Contact Us
Patriots' Tom Brady Looking At Homes In Alpine: Report

Paul Milo
Quarterback Tom Brady is looking at homes in Bergen County, according to a published report.
Photo Credit: Facebook

Tom Brady, the New England Patriots quarterback who led his team to six Super Bowl victories, is house-hunting in the affluent suburbs of New York City with his wife, Gisele Bunchden, The New York Post reports.

The couple have looked at homes in tony Greenwich, Connecticut, as well as Alpine in Bergen County, one of the most expensive zip codes in the nation.

Brady would hardly be the first celebrity to reside in the state's easternmost community: Stevie Wonder, the Yankees' CC Sabathia, Britney Spears, Chris Rock and Jay Z are just a few of the boldface names who own or have owned homes there.

Brady and Bundchen live in an exclusive building in Tribeca in Manhattan, which they plan to keep, the Post reports. But they're looking for more spacious digs where their children can roam with their dogs, the paper also reported.

