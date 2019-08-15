Oradell Golfer Wins $10K On 50-Foot Putt In Glen Ridge

An Oradell man competing at a charity golf outing in Glen Ridge Monday received a huge payoff when he sank a 50-foot putt for a six-figure prize.

"I'm just like, don't embarrass yourself," Anthony Carnevale told Golf Digest.

Carnevale, 29, paid a $10 fee to compete in the 17th Annual Nose Tackle Classic, which benefits the Anthony P. Marroti Memorial Scholarship Foundation , which provides scholarships to seniors at River Dell and Lyndhurst high schools.

The contest was held at the Glen Ridge Country Club.

Carnevale sank 10- and 15-foot putts as well as winning out among six other golfers vying to be closest to the hole on a 35-foot putt in earning a chance to go for the 50-footer and its $10,000 payoff.

Carnevale was the first player in the tournament’s 17-year history to sink the money putt.

"I can't believe that actually worked. It really went in," Carnevale said.

"We had fun after. I'll tell you that much."

