North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

'We Take Care Of Our Own': Port Authority Police Give Back To NJ Rookie's Family Bakery
NY Jets GM Joe Douglas Keeps Leaving Fat Tips At Morris County Restaurant

Cecilia Levine
Joe Douglas has left a $100 tip that last two times he went to River Grille in Chatham.
Joe Douglas has left a $100 tip that last two times he went to River Grille in Chatham. Photo Credit: Cara Gaunno/NY Jets Instagram

One Morris County business is feeling the love from New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas during the coronavirus crisis.

Douglas reportedly left a $100 tip on a $101 order at River Grille Sunday.

He's done it the past two times he picked up food at the River Road restaurant, the New York Post reports.

Bartender Ryan Holsten's girlfriend Cara Gaunno posed a photo of the receipt on Reddit, where it had garnered more than 9,000 clicks Monday.

"He's a great guy, very caring," Holsten told the news outlet, "and he takes care of these local businesses."

Click here for more from the NY Post.

