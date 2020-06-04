NY Jets GM Joe Douglas Keeps Leaving Fat Tips At Morris County Restaurant

One Morris County business is feeling the love from New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas during the coronavirus crisis.

Douglas reportedly left a $100 tip on a $101 order at River Grille Sunday.

He's done it the past two times he picked up food at the River Road restaurant, the New York Post reports.

Bartender Ryan Holsten's girlfriend Cara Gaunno posed a photo of the receipt on Reddit, where it had garnered more than 9,000 clicks Monday.

"He's a great guy, very caring," Holsten told the news outlet, "and he takes care of these local businesses."

Click here for more from the NY Post.

