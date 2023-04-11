North Jersey's Liv Morgan Wins WWE Title

Liv Morgan, a native of Bergen County, is a WWE champion once again.

Morgan captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on Monday, April 10, teaming with Raquel Rodriguez to defeat Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus for the belts on "WWE Monday Night RAW."

This has been a big month for Morgan, who was born in Morristown and raised in Elmwood Park. On Sunday, April 2, she competed at her third "WrestleMania", teaming with Rodriguez in a fatal-four way tag match.

Morgan, whose real name is Gianna Daddio, previously won the Women's Championship last July, defeating Ronda Rousey.

The 28-year-old grew up a huge WWE fan. In the backyard of her home in Elmwood Park, Morgan and her four brothers built a makeshift ring and held their own wrestling matches, she told WWE.com in an interview. In 2014, she was discovered by WWE at Joe DeFranco's Gym in Wyckoff.

Outside the ring, Morgan has dabbled in acting, appearing on the show "Chucky." She is also set to star in "The Kill Room" with Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson. She regularly posts on her Instagram, which has over two million followers.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.