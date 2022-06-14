North Jersey Olympic Hopeful Goes Global

A talented teen gymnast with North Jersey roots is going global as an Olympic hopeful representing Barbados with her entry in two elite competitions.

Olivia Kelly, 16, of Mahwah, will soon participate in the 2022 Pan-American Masters Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and the 2022 FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England.

The Bronx native — who moved to the Garden State with her family to train with former U.S. National Team member, Ashley Umberger, in Boonton — is competing in hopes of moving on to the 2024 Paris Olympic trials.

Kelly has dual citizenship to Barbados from her paternal grandfather, Tony Hinds.

“Olivia is a remarkable young woman and very talented athlete,” said Umberger, owner and head national team coach at North Stars Gymnastics Academy. “She will make her mark internationally and make Barbados, the Bronx, and New Jersey proud.”

Kelly most recently nabbed a first-place all-around win at the 2022 Jamaica Gymnastics Classic, as well as a bronze medal on the balance beam at the USA Women’s Development Program Level 10 Nationals in Mesa, Arizona.

Follow Olivia Kelly on Instagram, YouTube, and her personal website for the latest updates.

