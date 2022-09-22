North Jersey Football Player Dies After Suffering Traumatic Brain Injury During Game: Mayor

The Linden High School football team is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Xavier McClain died on Wednesday, Sept. 21 after suffering a traumatic brain injury during a game on Sept. 9 against Woodbridge High School, according to a GoFundMe and Linden Mayor Derek Armstead.

"Together we prayed for a miracle and hoped for a different outcome," the mayor said on Facebook. "With your prayers, Xavier fought a good fight."

Mayor Armstead had made a post last weekend, asking the community to pray for the freshman's recovery.

McClain's family had set up a GoFundMe page in the hopes of raising enough money to cover his medical bills. Unfortunately, he died after undergoing brain surgery, organizer Damaris Serrano wrote in an update.

The GoFundMe had raised about $2,500 as of Thursday, Sept. 22.

Meanwhile, tributes poured in on Facebook for the boy, who was remembered as "a child with amazing strength."

