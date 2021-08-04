NJ's Sydney McLaughlin Sets New Olympic World Record To Win Gold

New Jersey native Sydney McLaughlin broke yet another world record Wednesday on the Olympic track in Tokyo.

The 21-year-old Dunellen native ran a 51.46 race -- 12 hundredths of a second faster than Dalila Muhammad -- in the 400-meter hurdles.

McLaughlin during the Olympic trials became the first female athlete to break 52 seconds in the 400-meter hurdles, running a 51.9 race.

SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN SETS THE WORLD RECORD IN THE WOMEN’S 400M HURDLES FINAL AND TAKES GOLD🔥



Her U.S. teammate Dalilah Muhammad won the silver! 👏



(via @NBCOlympics)pic.twitter.com/UnkN8dBa2S — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 4, 2021

Muhammad finished the race at 51.58, breaking the world record previously set by McLaughlin during trials.

McLaughlin said she's just "happy to represent her country and have this opportunity."

ALSO SEE: Five Things To Know About NJ Olympian Sydney McLaughlin

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.