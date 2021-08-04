Contact Us
NJ's Sydney McLaughlin Sets New Olympic World Record To Win Gold

Cecilia Levine
Sydney McLaughlin broke her own record by nearly half a second, and the one previously set by Dalilah Muhammad by nearly half a second in the 400-meter hurdles. Video Credit: NBC Sports

New Jersey native Sydney McLaughlin broke yet another world record Wednesday on the Olympic track in Tokyo.

The 21-year-old Dunellen native ran a 51.46 race -- 12 hundredths of a second faster than Dalila Muhammad -- in the 400-meter hurdles.

McLaughlin during the Olympic trials became the first female athlete to break 52 seconds in the 400-meter hurdles, running a 51.9 race. 

Muhammad finished the race at 51.58, breaking the world record previously set by McLaughlin during trials.

McLaughlin said she's just "happy to represent her country and have this opportunity."

ALSO SEE: Five Things To Know About NJ Olympian Sydney McLaughlin

