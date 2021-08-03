Contact Us
NJ Teen Makes History Winning 1st Gold At Tokyo Olympics

Cecilia Levine
Athing Mu
Athing Mu Photo Credit: Athing Mu Instagram photo

New Jersey teen Athing Mu is going down in history.

The 19-year-old track runner from Trenton became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the 800-meter race in more than 50 years Tuesday night at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Mu, who was in the lead for nearly the entire race, finished in 1 minute and 55.21 seconds. 

Her time is the new American record and fifth-best in Olympic history.

Madeline Manning was the last woman to win gold in the 800-meter race. That was in 1968.

