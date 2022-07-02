NJ Devil Jack Hughes Tests Positive For COVID After NHL All-Star Games

New Jersey Devil Jack Hughes has been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list after testing positive for the virus upon his return from the league's All-Star games in Las Vegas, his team announced.

The 20-year-old center was the youngest player on the roster for the 2022 All-Star Games.

On Saturday, Hughes scored the go-ahead goal for the Metropolitan Division in a 6-4 win against the Pacific Division. On Sunday, he scored and a breakaway goal in a 5-3 win against the Central Division in the final.

Hughes was on the ice at the Prudential Center Sunday until a trainer approached him and pulled him off, NHL.com said.

In 2019, he signed a long-term extension with the club after being selected No. 1 overall pick in the draft. This season, he's second on the team for points, with 12 goals and 15 assists in the team's 28 games so far this season.

