Newark Girls Basketball Teams Disqualified From Post-Season Games After Massive Brawl

Two girl’s basketball teams in Newark have been disqualified from post-season games after a player was injured in a brawl, recent reports say.

Newark girls high school basketball programs were disqualified by the NJ State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) after Thursday's game between University High School and Essex County Vo-Tech.

Market Street was suspended with just 17 seconds left in the third quarter, the report says.

Several players from both teams were ejected following an on-court melee for "unsportsmanlike, flagrant conduct," NJSIAA officials said in a statement.

A player from University High School was hospitalized overnight for a head injury at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Officials say a video was released showing the aggressive and volatile behavior between players and fans on the Newark Tech court.

“As per NJSIAA rules, any player or coach ejected before, during, or after an interscholastic event for unsportsmanlike, flagrant verbal or physical misconduct will be disqualified from the next two regularly scheduled games,” officials said in a statement.

“Further, any varsity team accumulating three or more player or coach disqualifications for flagrant, unsportsmanlike conduct prior to the start of a tournament – as is the case for both teams in this instance- will not be permitted to participate in that tournament.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.