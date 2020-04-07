New Jerseyans Can Bet On Nathan's Hot Dog-Eating Contest

For the first time in event history, three states that legalized betting on the Nathan's Hot Dog-Eating Contest -- and New Jersey is one of them.

This year is the first that the July Fourth contest won't go down in front of the Nathan's joint on Coney Island in front of live spectators. Instead, it will be held in an indoor venue on Coney Island at noon Saturday with no live audience due to COVID-19.

Wagering approved by the state's Division of Gaming must stop before the event begins as no live betting is allowed.Bookmakers can only offer bets tied directly to the competition.

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut is vying for this 13th title this year. BetMGM has him listed at a -1112 odds against a filed listed at +600. Chestnut holds the record for eating 74 dogs during the 2018 event.

Miki Sudo on the women's side will be vying for her seventh title this year. BetMGM has her also listed at a -1112 odds against a filed of +650.

