NBA Player Surprises NJ Baker

The San Antonio Spurs may have wildly missed the NBA’s playoff bubble, but that didn’t stop one of their rookie guards from getting his favorite bubble tea not far from his New Jersey hometown.

Hackensack native Dominick Barlow, 19, an undrafted rookie, picked up by the Spurs out of the Atlanta-based Team Overtime, returned to his hometown roots and enjoyed a treat from Zai’s Cappuccino Bubble Tea in Bergenfield, according to a post made on Monday, April 17 by members of the ecstatic business.

Though the Spurs limped to the worst record in the Western Conference this season - tied with the Houston Rockets for second-worst in the entire NBA - Barlow was all smiles in Jersey as the postseason kicked off without his squad, posing for photos with members at the bakery.

“My favorite player from the San Antonio Spurs visited me for his favorite Zai’s Cappuccino Bubble Team!,” the owners of the popular dessert spot posted on Instagram Monday afternoon. “I’ve known (him) since he was a kid and watched him grow up to be a wonderful and respectful young man.

“Dom, I’m super proud of you and all your accomplishments and achievements! Keep on shining.”

Barlow made a name for himself playing first at the St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philadelphia before receiving limited time and transferring to Dumont High School, where he became a star amongst his peers, averaging a double-double his junior season and then top honors despite being limited to eight games by the COVID pandemic his senior year.

He was named North Jersey Player of the Year as a senior, and planned to play a post-graduate season in Maine before ultimately pursuing professional plans.

During his first year in the league, the undrafted free agent appeared in 28 games for the Spurs, averaging less than 15 minutes per game under the tutelage of Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich.

The rookie put up middling numbers during his rookie year, averaging less than four points a game on 53.5 percent shooting, but the future could be wide open for the Jersey native as the Spurs are likely to embark on what could be a lengthy rebuild following years of near unparalleled sustained success among NBA teams.

