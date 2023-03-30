Morris County's Anthony Volpe Is Youngest Yankee To Make Opening Day Roster Since Jeter

A Morris County slugger is about to live the dream of every New York Yankee fan who grew up playing baseball.

Anthony Volpe made the Opening Day roster for the Yankees, who begin their season on Thursday, March 30.

The highly-touted prospect, who just turned 21, is the youngest Yankee to make the Opening Day lineup since Derek Jeter in 1996. Like Jeter, Volpe also plays shortstop.

Volpe is a lifelong Yankees fan who has talked about attending games as a child and admiring players like Jeter and Alex Rodriguez.

In 2019, Volpe was named New Jersey High School Player of the Year by Perfect Game after a torrid season at Delbarton School where he hit .488 with seven home runs and 34 RBIs.

He was drafted by the Yankees in the first round of the MLB Draft in 2019 and rocketed up the minor leagues before getting to don the famous pinstripes.

The Yankees will face the San Francisco Giants at 1 p.m., at Yankee Stadium.

