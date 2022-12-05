MLB Pitcher From NJ Rick Porcello Announces Retirement

New Jersey native and former New York Mets pitcher Rick Porcello will be hanging up his cleats after 15 years in the major leagues.

The 33-year-old pitcher who graduated from Seton Hall Preparatory School in West Orange made the announcement on the WFAN's Bradfo Sho podcast.

Porcello thanked his fans and listeners for "all the great memories," and mentioned vague personal issues. The pitcher, who last appeared on the mound in 2020, said COVID helped him gain perspective on his life, realizing he wanted to be more present with family.

Porcello was selected by the Detroit Tigers in 2007, the same year he graduated from high school, and debuted in the MLB as the youngest player in the league in 2009. He was traded to the Boston Red Sox after the 2014 season, later winning the AL Cy Young Award.

The 33-year-old pitcher tallied 150 career victories, 149 of which were in the AL before his one-year stint with the Mets, where he went just 1-7 with a 5.64 ERA over 12 starts before calling it a career.

The Morristown native's best season came in 2016 with the Red Sox, when he amassed a league-leading 22-4 record with a stellar 3.15 ERA en route to his only Cy Young Award.

Before making it to the big leagues, Porcello was a big name in New Jersey, being named the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year in 2006 and the All-USA Today High School Baseball Player of the Year in 2007.

The Mets signed Porcello in 2019.

