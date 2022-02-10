Man Dies In Fall From Escalator At Steelers-Jets Game

A man was killed after falling from an escalator at the New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers game Sunday, Oct. 2 at Acrisure Stadium, authorities said.

Paramedics were called to the stadium around 4:45 p.m., and administered care on scene before taking the victim to a local hospital, Pittsburgh's public safety department said.

He was later pronounced dead. The man's age and identity were not released.

The Steelers issued the following statement:

"We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today. We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest's family."

