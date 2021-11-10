Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Locker Room Hazing Incident Cancel Wall HS Football Game, Report Says

Cecilia Levine
Wall High School
Wall High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

Officials cancelled the Wall High School football team playoff game Friday due to an alleged hazing incident involving players, NJ Advance Media reports.

Video footage shows six older players -- including one holding a mop or broomstick -- swarmed and tried pinning down a younger player in the locker room as others pleaded for them to stop, the outlet said in an exclusive report.

Parents told the outlet they believe sodomy was being attempted.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is apparently investigating, but did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

Wall was set to play Delsea in a playoff game at home for the sectional semifinal playoffs Friday.

Click here for the full NJ Advance Media report.

