Jersey City Track Team Seeks Support After Coach's Death

The Henry Snyder High School boys and girls track team members are looking for support to send them to the National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, on June 16 and 19.

They are the same Jersey City athletes who suffered the tragic loss of head girls Coach Robert Arena in October.

The boys' track head Coach Isaiah Thomas organized this GoFundMe page to help both teams cover travel expenses for the competition.

This year has been tough on the athletes, Thomas said, adding: "Coach Arena believed in his girls before they believed in themselves. He spent countless afternoons, evenings, and weekends fostering a culture of dedication, determination, and hard work.

"Coach Arena always said, hard work is more important than talent, and that hard work paid off."

Click here to donate to the athletes' trip to the Nationals.

Click here to donate to the Robert Arena Memorial Scholarship Fund.

