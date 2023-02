Eight pounds. Five ounces. Twenty-one inches long.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's big Instagram announcement is actually teeny tiny.

Bennett Llewellyn Kelce joined Kelce and his wife, Kylie, and their two other children on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The Kelce's famously brought their OBGYN to the Super Bowl in case baby girl made her big arrival.

Kelce family, party of five.

