Hawthorne Fan's 100-Game Streak Has Red Bulls Players, Coaches In Awe

It began on Oct. 1, 2016 at a home game against the Philadelphia Union -- and Steven Ferrezza of Hawthorne isn't done yet.

The 28-year-old has been to 100 Red Bulls games in a row ever since, including six outside of the U.S. Saturday's MLS home opener against San Jose will be Ferrezza's 101st, according to the New York Post.

Ferrezza's job as a logistics analyst for Delta Airlines at Newark Airport has come in handy for booking flights to follow the team.

His most impressive feat in during the streak might have been sneaking into a match last year against Honduran club Olimpia, The Post says.

The game was in Costa Rica due to political unrest in Honduras, and closed to the public because Olimpia was under penalty for poor home fan behavior.

Ferrezza got himself a press pass through SB National and managed to watch the match -- as the only Red Bulls fan in the stadium, the New York Post says.

Red Bulls defender Aaron Long said the move was a legendary one.

“That’s just the kind of fan that I want to win a trophy for," Long told The Post . "He’s given himself to the team. How can I not go out there every night and give myself to fans like that?’’

