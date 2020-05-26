Good News For Giants, Jets Fans: Pro Sports Can Resume In NJ, Murphy Says

Pro sports teams -- namely, the Giants and Jets -- can return to training and competition in the Garden State amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday.

“Professional sports teams in NJ may return to training and even competition – if their leagues choose to move in that direction,” Murphy tweeted, before announcing the decision at a news conference.

“We have been in constant discussions with teams about necessary protocols to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, and personnel,” he added.

Murphy last week said he thought pro sports could soon resume in the Garden State without fans.

“Yeah, I think that’s where we’re headed," he said. “I think that’s probably the right way, the right step. I just don’t see, at least this season, it’s hard for me to see a bunch of people jamming together, sitting crouched up next to each other in the near future.”

With the New Jersey Devils’ season over due to COVID-19, that specifically means the Giants and Jets.

The NFL began slowly reopening facilities last week, although the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford (Giants) and Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park (Jets) have remained closed.

NFL players have been training remotely in hopes of coming to training camp in July and beginning their regular season, as scheduled, in September.

