Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Murphy OKs In-Person Graduation Ceremonies
Sports

Good News For Giants, Jets Fans: Pro Sports Can Resume In NJ, Murphy Says

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Photo Credit: nj.gov

Pro sports teams -- namely, the Giants and Jets -- can return to training and competition in the Garden State amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday.

“Professional sports teams in NJ may return to training and even competition – if their leagues choose to move in that direction,” Murphy tweeted, before announcing the decision at a news conference.

“We have been in constant discussions with teams about necessary protocols to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, and personnel,” he added.

Murphy last week said he thought pro sports could soon resume in the Garden State without fans.

“Yeah, I think that’s where we’re headed," he said. “I think that’s probably the right way, the right step. I just don’t see, at least this season, it’s hard for me to see a bunch of people jamming together, sitting crouched up next to each other in the near future.”

With the New Jersey Devils’ season over due to COVID-19, that specifically means the Giants and Jets.

The NFL began slowly reopening facilities last week, although the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford (Giants) and Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park (Jets) have remained closed.

NFL players have been training remotely in hopes of coming to training camp in July and beginning their regular season, as scheduled, in September.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.