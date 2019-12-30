Giants Email Season Ticket Holders After Firing Shurmur

The Giants announced Monday that they'd fired Head Coach Pat Shurmur after two seasons.

The team also confirmed that General Manager Dave Gettleman will remain in his position.

Team president John Mara and Chairman Steve Tisch revealed the decisions the morning after the Giants ended their 2019 season with a 34-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles -- and a 4-12 record.

The Giants were 9-23 in 2018-19 and have not won more than five games in any of the last three seasons.

“Steve and I have had many extensive discussions about the state of the Giants,” Mara said. "The last three seasons have been extremely disappointing for the organization and our fans.

"Pat has been a successful and highly-respected NFL coach for 21 years and he is not solely responsible for our record," Mara added. "But we came to the conclusion it is best to have a fresh start with the coaching staff.

“As owners, we take full responsibility for our recent poor record. It is our goal to consistently deliver high-quality football and we will do everything in our power to see that there is a rapid and substantial turnaround.”

Tisch said the team needed "a new voice in the coach's office.

“We understand how frustrated our fans are. They expect more from us and we expect more from ourselves," Tisch said. "Our focus now is on developing and improving our football team so that our fans can enjoy the winning team they expect and deserve.”

Both men signed a letter Monday morning to ticket holders:

A short while ago, we informed head coach Pat Shurmur that he will not return for the 2020 season.

Because we value you as a Giants Season Ticket Holder, we wanted you to hear directly from us. This has been a difficult season, and we are grateful for your continued support.

These are not easy decisions, but after a thorough evaluation and much discussion, we feel this is best for our team. Coach Shurmur is a true professional we appreciate his hard work and dedication.

As owners of this franchise, we accept full responsibility for our disappointing results and are committed to re-establishing our proud tradition as an organization that competes for championships on a consistent basis.

Although our record didn’t reflect it this season, we believe we have a strong nucleus of young players to build around, including the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and are well positioned with cap space in free agency.

General manager Dave Gettleman will continue to oversee our football operations and we are conducting a full evaluation on how we can improve in all areas.

We will begin the search of our new head coach immediately.

We will update you as much as possible during this search on all Giants media platforms.

Your passion and loyalty for the New York Football Giants is appreciated through a challenging season like this. We can assure you that everyone in our organization is working relentlessly to deliver a winning team.

Sincerely,

John Mara President

Steve Tisch Chairman

