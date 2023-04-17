Friends, Fans Mourn Death Of Pro NJ Wrestler James Pasquale AKA ‘Jimmy The Jester,' 34

Tributes are pouring in for James Pasquale, a professional wrestler and gymnastics coach with Warren County roots who died on Tuesday, April 11 at his Monroe Township home aged 34.

Jimmy, known professionally as “Jimmy the Jester,” died after being involved in a car accident, according to several news reports and social media tributes.

Born in Easton, PA, Jimmy grew up in White Township, graduating from Belvidere High School in 2006, his obituary says. He then studied criminal justice at Warren County Community College.

Jimmy started working at his aunt’s company, Ace Gymnastics, in the summer of 2004, which is when he discovered his passion for coaching and training men of all ages, even giving lessons up until his passing.

A natural performer, Jimmy became a member of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG/AFTRA) in 2005 and participated in countless local plays, commercials, and small-time television roles. He also rehearsed and mastered his standup comedy skills on stages across the Garden State.

Two years later, Jimmy started training at the Monster Factory Professional Wrestling Training Center with Danny Cage, which “quickly became his life,” as he officially went professional as “Jimmy the Jester” in 2019, his obituary says.

Jimmy’s professional wrestling career allowed him to join and excel in promotions like WWWA, Atomic Wrestling, Titan Championship Wrestling Entertainment, Lucha Riot, and Stand Alone Wrestling.

Jimmy is survived by his loving mother, Rose Pasquale Emmons and her husband Edward; his step-brother, Jesse Emmons; and his dogs, described as his “favorite companions,” Holley and Nixen.

Meanwhile, countless heartfelt tributes and condolences poured in on social media following Jimmy’s unexpected passing:

Monster Factory's own Danny Cage took to Twitter to share his sincere sentiments as well:

“I just lost somebody that I was hoping would walk through the doors of monster factory again & be the charismatic goof he always was,” Cage tweeted. “Then I heard he was planning to come back. Going to miss you Jimmy the Jester!”

A visitation was scheduled for Tuesday, April 18 at Middlesex Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m.

Donations can be made in Jimmy’s loving memory to the Discovery Institute (80 Conover Rd, Marlboro, NJ 07746).

“He will always be remembered as a person, who touched the lives of so many kids with his infectious smile and compassionate heart,” reads a Facebook tribute from Vesso Manov. “His memory will live on in the hearts of all those who knew and loved him.”

Click here to view the full obituary of James Pasquale.

