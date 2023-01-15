Former Paramus Catholic Football Star Dead In Crash Hours After Bulldogs Championship Parade

Devin Willock spent Saturday, Jan. 14 riding around on emergency service vehicles and celebrating the University of Georgia Bulldogs' 2023 college football championship win in the parade in Athens, GA.

Less than 18 hours later, he was dead.

The 20-year-old former Paramus Catholic football player (Class of 2020) was a passenger in a 2021 Ford Expedition heading south on a street in Athens when it left the roadway and hit two poles and several trees around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, county police said in a statement.

Willock, a New Milford native, was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy — a recruiting staffer — died at a local hospital. A 21-year-old male passenger sustained minor injuries and a 26-year-old female passenger sustained serious injuries.

The New Milford native posted videos of the Bulldogs' championship parade to his Instagram story, capturing throngs of fans lining local streets from the top of emergency service vehicles.

Willock redshirted as a freshman but appeared in 12 games for Georgia in 2021, including the College Football Playoff wins over Michigan and Alabama.

"[Willock] saw his biggest role yet this past season," the university's athletic department said. "Willock appeared in all 15 games, serving as a critical piece to the rotation strategy the Bulldogs employed all season long.

"He saw action at both right and left guard, helping lead Georgia to a second straight national championship."

