Former NY Jet Frank Gore Charged In Atlantic City Domestic Violence Incident: Report

Former NY Jets running back Frank Gore has been charged with assault after a domestic violence incident with a 28-year-old woman, TMZ Sports reports.

The former Jets and San Francisco 49ers star is considered one of the greatest NFL running backs ever.

The assault allegedly occurred around 8:10 a.m. on Sunday, July 31 at Tropicana Atlantic City, the outlet said, quoting Atlantic City police.

While the unnamed woman "did not exhibit signs of injury" while speaking with hotel security after the alleged incident, Gore was ultimately charged this week with simple assault following an investigation by police, the report says.

Click here for the complete story by TMZ Sports.

