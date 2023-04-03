Farleigh Dickinson Basketball Player Scores $25,000 NIL Deal

The good vibes keep coming for Farleigh Dickinson University basketball, the pride of Bergen County.

Fresh off becoming the second 16-seed to upset a #1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, walk-on Brayden Reynolds was awarded a $25,000 NIL deal from Degree Deodorant and basketball legend Julius Erving.

Reynolds, a 6'1" sophomore was chosen after he overcame adversity, going from walk-on to key contributor on a team that shocked the country by beating Purdue, busting everyone's brackets in the process.

Despite being a standout basketball player in high school, Reynolds' recruitment stalled amidst the pandemic. He spent another year at Western Reserve Academy, but was unable to get a scholarship offer. FDU coach Tobin Anderson reached out and Reynolds found himself playing in Hackensack.

On the Knights, Reynolds is known as the team hype man. Against Purdue, Reynolds was on the court for 12 minutes.

