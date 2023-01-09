Fanboys Set Straight By Bergen County Gymnast TikTok Star Livvy Dunne

Collegiate gymnast and viral influence Olivia Dunne is asking her fans to “be respectful” after a chaotic scene at Louisiana State University's season-opening loss to Utah last week.

The opener held in Salt Lake City was packed with fans of Dunne, a Hillsdale native who was not even on the lineup for the event, according to multiple reports.

Footage from the event made its way across various social media platforms, where fans are seen chanting "Livvy" repeatedly.

Parents of current and former gymnasts spoke out, describing the scene as disrespectful and embarrassing.

Dunne was recently ranked at the top of On3 Sports' list of female NIL moneymakers, estimating her value at $2.3 million last October.

