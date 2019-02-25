'F It': Parsippany's Dillon Danis Responds To Punishment For Role In Infamous UFC Brawl

Dillon Danis was issued a retroactive seven-month suspension for his role in the infamous UFC 229 brawl involving Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

The Bellator welterweight, a Parsippany Hills alumnus, was also fined $7,500 for his role in the October 2018 melee. He is eligible to return on May 6.

He posted his punishment in a screenshot of the brawl on Instagram and captioned it: "7 months and 7500$ for defending myself it is what it is [f***] it at least i got that [b****] with that two piece and a biscuit then he cowered away."

Danis, 25, is the fifth person to be punished in the post-fight brawl, in which he was attacked bageside by Nurmagomedoy after Dagestani's win over McGregor.

McGregor was suspended for six months and fined $50,000 and Nurmagomedov was fined $500,000 and received a nine-month suspension.

Click here for more from MMA Junkie.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.