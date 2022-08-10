Ex-NY Jet Frank Gore Charged In Atlantic City Assault, 'Dragged Naked Woman By Hair': Report

Former NY Jets running back Frank Gore has been charged with assault after a domestic violence incident in which he allegedly dragged a naked 28-year-old woman by the hair down a hotel hallway, TMZ Sports reports.

The former Jets and San Francisco 49ers star is considered one of the greatest NFL running backs ever.

The assault allegedly occurred around 8:10 a.m. on Sunday, July 31 at Tropicana Atlantic City, the outlet said, quoting Atlantic City police.

Court documents obtained by TMZ quote police saying that Gore grabbed a woman by her hair while she was naked and dragged her across the hallway.

Gore “violently dragging her nude person along the floor of the 59th hallway” after “forcibly” grabbing her hair, police said in the court documents, the outlet said.

While the unnamed woman "did not exhibit signs of injury" while speaking with hotel security after the alleged incident, Gore was ultimately charged this week with simple assault following an investigation by police, the report says.

