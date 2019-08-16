Elizabeth's Elmora Troopers Win First Little League World Series Game

The Elmora Youth Little League Troopers of Elizabeth won their debut appearance in the Little League World Series Friday night, besting the Northwest champion Salem, Oregon team by a score of 6-2.

Their next matchup in Williamsport, Pa., will be against Hawaii Sunday at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WABC.

Earlier today, a couple of @PAStatePolice Troopers stopped by to visit the Hanratty family and cheer on the Elmora Troopers during the game!



We appreciate the support of our brother and sister troopers across the Delaware! Thanks for the support, troops! pic.twitter.com/fFRipickvC — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) August 17, 2019

The double-elimination tournament features teams from eight regions of the United States and eight regions around the world. The 9- to 12-year-old boys from Elizabeth were the Mid-Atlantic region champs.

In Williamsport as the @ElmoraYouth troopers take the field for warmup. #Gotroopers pic.twitter.com/rwnxEm7zFr — Chris Bollwage (@MayorBollwage) August 16, 2019

The city of Elizabeth hosted a watch party for Friday's game.

