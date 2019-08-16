Contact Us
Elizabeth's Elmora Troopers Win First Little League World Series Game

Paul Milo
The Elmora Youth Little League team won its first game of the Little League World Series Friday night and squares off against Hawaii Sunday.
The Elmora Youth Little League team won its first game of the Little League World Series Friday night and squares off against Hawaii Sunday. Photo Credit: Elmora Youth/Facebook

The Elmora Youth Little League Troopers of Elizabeth won their debut appearance in the Little League World Series Friday night, besting the Northwest champion Salem, Oregon team by a score of 6-2.

Their next matchup in Williamsport, Pa., will be against Hawaii Sunday at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WABC.

The double-elimination tournament features teams from eight regions of the United States and eight regions around the world. The 9- to 12-year-old boys from Elizabeth were the Mid-Atlantic region champs.

The city of Elizabeth hosted  a watch party for Friday's game.

