Dwayne Haskins Was Drifting Into Traffic With Arms Up Before Florida Highway Death: Report

An eyewitness is recounting details in last weekend's death of Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback and New Jersey native Dwayne Haskins.

Florida resident Chris Stanley told an NBC affiliate station he believes he saw the 24-year-old athlete on Interstate 595 while heading home from the airport.

The man walking on the side of the highway was drifting into the right late with his arms slightly raised, Stanley said. Concerned, he called 911. Six minutes later, the crash was reported, NBC says.

“That's why it's just very disturbing," Stanley said said. "I just didn't understand the situation.”

The Florida Highway Patrol said Monday, April 11 that it will not release further information until it closes the investigation and declined to answer questions about Haskins’ death, the outlet said.

Haskins, 24 — who grew up in Highland Park and later Potomac — died early Saturday morning while trying to cross Interstate 595 by foot near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and was hit by a dump truck, the patrol said. He died at the scene.

The agency previously said the reason Haskins was trying to cross the highway was unknown.

Haskins' final story posted to his Instagram page was chill-inducing:

"'It is what it is' will keep you at peace."

Click here for the original NBC report.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.