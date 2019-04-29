Contact Us
DIII Athlete From Morristown Gets Shot At NFL

Cecilia Levine
Jordan Powell
Jordan Powell Photo Credit: Widener University

Morristown native Jordan Powell is getting a shot at the NFL.

The Widener University senior defensive back signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Chicago Bears.

He will report to minicamp Friday.

Powell, 6-foot-1 and 204-pounds, recorded 51 tackles and two sacks last fall and set an NCAA Division III record with six defensive touchdowns. He was named 2017 MAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Speaking with KYW Newsradio's Matt Leon, Powell acknowledged that a chance in the NFL from a Division III team was largely unheard of, but hopes to show others that it is possible.

