COVID-19 UPDATE: NCAA Tournament Cancelled

The NCAA on Thursday canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Today, NCAA president Mark Emmert and the board of governors canceled the Division I men's and women's 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships," the NCAA announced. "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decision by other entities."

It's the first time the NCAA Tournament won't be held since it began in 1939.This stings Rutgers University Scarlet Knights, whose fans are pretty much assured the mens basketball team will return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 29 years.

Those who believed the dominoes would fall quickly throughout the sports world once the NBA decided to suspend its regular season because of the coronavirus were right.

