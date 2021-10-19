Brother Of NFL Player, Native NJ Star Athlete Nabbed In Gettysburg Pursuit, Authorities Say

A star athlete and New Jersey native was found hiding in an attic during a pursuit by police in Pennsylvania, authorities say.

Dominic G. Yorio, 20, of Summit, NJ, was arrested and charged on Oct. 16 following the Gettysburg, PA pursuit, court documents show.

Yorio supposedly burglarized a Gettysburg home and then led local police on a foot pursuit before he was found hiding in the attic of someone else's home, according to court documents obtained by Gettysburg Times.

Yorio is a Junior at Gettysburg where he majors in economics, according to his LinkedIn profile and college sports profile.

His brother, Ryan O'Malley, played in the NFL for the Oakland Raisers, Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, Atlanta Legends and Los Angeles Wildcats, according to his Gettysburg Sports profile.

Yorio boasts an impressive athletic background himself, according to his Steps Lacrosse biography.

Earned varsity letters in basketball, football and lacrosse at Summit High School.

Named first team all-league in basketball and lacrosse.

Earned first team all-section, first team all-state and all-American in lacrosse.

Accumulated six all-conference honors in basketball (2), football (3) and lacrosse (1).

Yorio has been charged with the following after his arrest on Oct. 16, according to his court docket:

F1 Burglary - Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime

S Purchase Etc. Alcoholic Beverage By A Minor

S Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct

S Carry False Identification Card (Minor)

He was held in the Adams County Prison in lieu of $2,500, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Matthew Robert Harvey on Oct. 27 at 11 a.m., as stated in his court docket.

