Bergen County High Schools Mourn Loss Of Beloved 'Coach H'

Jeff Horohonick -- a beloved and accomplished North Jersey high school softball coach -- died on Sept. 27. He was 60 years old.

Those who knew him say his death was a combination of COVID-19 and complications of heart failure.

Horohonich -- affectionately known as "Coach H" -- worked as a softball and girls basketball coach at Immaculate Heart and Lodi Immaculate. He was the head softball coach in Saddle Brook at the time of his death.

"The great Anthony LaRezza was Coach 'H's' assistant at IHA for many years. Have to believe that Anthony welcomed his pal home, with that great grin of his." Mike Lamberti

"Coach H made the IC softball program what it is today, and he left a legacy that will be forever remembered," IHA Softball said on Instagram.

"We come together as a family during this tough time, and continue to pray."

Horohonich attended Trenton State and went on to earn his MS from St. Peter's in Jersey City, according to his obituary.

"He put all that education to good use teaching, coaching, and mentoring student athletes during his wonderfully blessed life," his obit reads.

"To the very end, he was grateful for his family and his many devoted friends and colleagues who so enriched his life. Coach H's achievements are too numerous to mention and to say he will be greatly missed is an understatement."

Visitation was held Friday at Vander Plaat Memorial Home. Interment was Saturday, Oct. 2 at the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.